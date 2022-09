U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that Ukrainian forces have achieved some success in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Reuters.

"We see success in Kherson now, we see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very, very encouraging," Austin said during a news conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague.

These achievements will be a serious blow to Russia, which, according to Western intelligence agencies, suffered huge losses. They will also be a big boost for Kyiv, which seeks to show its Western supporters that it can change facts on the ground by force and deserves further support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Volokhiv Yar in Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders. In the village, the military raised the flag of Ukraine.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian military may release Kupyansk in Kharkiv region within the next 72 hours.