The Russian Federation transfers additional military equipment and personnel to the Kharkiv direction through the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti on Friday, September 9.

"The Russian military is transferring armored vehicles and personnel to the Kharkiv direction (Ministry of Defense)," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov did not want to answer journalists' questions about the progress of the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine, in particular in the Balakliya area near Kharkiv.

On September 9, the General Staff for the first time announced a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

Also, Russian invaders began to withdraw military equipment from Mariupol and transfer it to Berdiansk.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian military may release Kupyansk in Kharkiv region within the next 72 hours.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

On September 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the flag of Ukraine over Balakliya, Kharkiv region.