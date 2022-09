Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of the Security Council due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region. This was reported by ZN.ua with reference to the Russian media on Friday, September 9.

The publication notes that the Russian 10,000-strong group was threatened by encirclement in Kharkiv region as a result of a successful counterattack by the Ukrainian army.

"After the Russian army began to lose the occupied territories due to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and the 10,000-strong group in Kharkiv region was threatened by encirclement, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to assemble the Security Council. The operational meeting, which will be held in the middle of the day on Friday, will be attended by 12 top officials. These are the heads of all law enforcement agencies (the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior Affairs, the FSB, the Foreign Intelligence Service), the heads of both houses of parliament, as well as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, former President Dmitry Medvedev and Secretary Nikolai Patrushev," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the Russian Federation began to transfer additional military equipment and personnel to the Kharkiv direction due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 9, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not want to answer journalists' questions about the progress of the so-called "military special operation" in Ukraine, in particular in the area of Balakliya near Kharkiv.

On September 9, the General Staff for the first time announced a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the Russian invaders began to withdraw military equipment from Mariupol and transfer it to Berdiansk.