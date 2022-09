Russia Has Less Than 200 Iskander Missiles Left, So Invaders Are Hitting Ukraine’s Territory With Soviet S-300

There are fewer than 200 Iskander ballistic missiles left in the Russian Federation, so the invaders shell the territory of Ukraine with S-300 missiles that must be disposed of.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with reference to the statement of the intelligence representative Vadym Skibitskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Skibitskyi noted that Russian troops now very rarely use Iskanders.

"There are less than 200 Iskanders left in Russia, and it keeps them, instead it launches old S-300 missiles at Ukraine, which must be disposed of... The last time, literally in August, they used (Iskander missiles) at Kyiv region, from the territory of Belarus," he said.

Also, intelligence estimated that S-300 missiles have been in storage for more than 30 years, most of them are 35-40 years old.

There are about 7,000 of these missiles in Russia.

"Instead of spending money on disposal, they are simply launched at our territory. If you count how much they use, then they will have enough of these missiles for another 3 years," said Skibitskyi.

As for Kalibr cruise missiles, according to intelligence, before the war, Russians could produce 150-180 such missiles per year.

The representative of military intelligence noted that at the moment the occupiers are trying not to spend them, since about 70% of components are not of Russian production.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykola Zhyrnov said that aviation and air defense forces shoot down from 50 to 70% of Russian missiles.