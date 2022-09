The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv direction, as well as advancing in the Kherson direction. This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, September 9.

The General Staff reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv direction, thanks to skillful and coordinated actions and with the support of the local population, they advanced almost 50 km in 3 days, causing significant losses to the units of the occupiers.

"The missile troops and artillery of our ground groups continue to carry out tasks of counter-battery warfare, violation of the control and logistics system, destruction of enemy manpower and military equipment. During the past day, to support the actions of ground groups, the air force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 20 attacks; 2 platoon strongholds, 15 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. 4 UAVs and a Ка-52 helicopter were destroyed. The losses of enemy manpower are being specified," the General Staff says.

Due to the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kherson direction, the Russian occupiers are moving to the tactics of terrorist actions against local civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian military may release Kupyansk in Kharkiv region within the next 72 hours.

Meanwhile, on September 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine raised the flag of Ukraine over Balakliya, Kharkiv region.