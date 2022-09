Ukrainians Spent Little Less On Food And Fuel, More On Medicine, Industrial Goods And Restaurants In August

In August, Ukrainians spent a little less on food and fuel, and more on medicines, industrial goods and restaurants.

This is stated in the message of PrivatBank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukrainian business continues the cashless trend - in August, the number of new POS terminals installed by PrivatBank increased by 6,000.

The volume of card payments in small businesses continues to grow for the fourth month in a row - in August, small businesses and entrepreneurs sold goods and services without cash by 2.1% more than in July.

Cashless turnover in national retail chains increased by 1.8% over the last month.

According to PrivatBank statistics, payments for purchases made by bank cards in the bank's network of POS terminals in August compared to July increased by 5.5%.

In August, Ukrainians spent less on food - compared to July, the volume of card payments in grocery stores fell by 4%.

However, the share of food expenses in total card expenses is more than 45%.

The volume of non-cash expenses for fuel decreased by almost 10%.

Ukrainians' spending on buying electronics and household appliances decreased by 4%.

At the same time, spending on medicines and medical products increased by 4% in August, Ukrainians also spent 3% more on industrial goods, clothes and shoes, and 2.3% more on cafes and restaurants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 67% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological service do not see anything wrong with visiting beauty salons during the war, but 62% of respondents consider it unacceptable to go to restaurants.

In April-June 2022, real gross domestic product (GDP), according to operational data, decreased by 37.2% compared to the same period in 2021.