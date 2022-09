Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is visiting Kyiv on Friday.

Polsat News writes about this with reference to government spokesman Piotr Muller, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has arrived in Kyiv. There will be a series of several meetings. Important things related to the geopolitical situation and the energy market, as well as energy and military security, will be discussed," the spokesman said.

He emphasized that information about the visit was made public with some delay due to security reasons.

"This signal will also be sent today. We will support Ukraine in this very difficult situation. We believe that Russia is violating all possible international standards. Protecting Ukraine is protecting our security," Muller added.

Commenting on the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, he also noted that while reports of "every meter taken is good news," "they are not necessarily followed by good information about the full, tragic picture that Russia has created."

"I'm not too optimistic that this is a big change in this war situation," Muller said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late August, the President of Poland Duda visited Ukraine.