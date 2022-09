Over the past day, the enemy launched 45 air strikes and 5 missile strikes on Ukraine, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 2 strongholds, 15 manpower concentration areas, and 3 air defense systems of the occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 45 air and 5 missile strikes, in particular on the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Tsyrkuny, Radushne, and Kharkiv.

There are victims among the civilian population.

At the same time, during the past day, in order to support the actions of ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out more than 20 strikes, 2 platoon strongholds, 15 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

4 UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter were destroyed.

Enemy manpower losses are specified.

The enemy concentrated its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the temporarily captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

The UAVs constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops.

