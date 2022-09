Next year, the government does not plan to increase the minimum wage: the minimum wage in 2023 will be at the level of December 2022. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

In the conditions of martial law, the priority of the state budget next year will be the security and defense sector, as well as ensuring all social obligations of the state, the Ministry of Finance reports.

According to Deputy Minister Roman Yermolychev, next year the expenses for pension and social security will not decrease, and some will be increased.

"About UAH 5.5 billion will be invested in providing housing for war veterans, because this category of citizens is extremely important. Timely payment of pensions, social benefits, and salaries of doctors and teachers will also be ensured. The minimum wage will be at the level of December this year," Yermolychev emphasized.

The Deputy Minister noted that medicine also remains a funding priority for next year, and discussions with the National Health Service and the Ministry of Health regarding the remaining funds in the accounts of medical service providers are continuing. Adjustment of the medical guarantee program is planned, but basic medical services are financially secured.

In addition, during the discussion of the main aspects of the draft state budget for 2023, the issue of financing expenditures on culture and art, increasing the financing of the coal industry, and paying salaries in the field of health care was raised.

