On the territory of Belarus, military exercises have begun to work out the issue of "liberation of captured territories".

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Military exercises have begun in the Volyn and Polissia directions, on the territory of Belarus, during which it is planned to work out the issue of "liberation of captured territories". The threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the Republic of Belarus remains," the General Staff reported.

In the Siversk direction, the intensity of shelling by the enemy has significantly decreased.

In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects of Ukraine. In the Kharkiv direction, from barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Sosnivka, Duvanka, Tsupivka, Prudianka, Dementiyivka, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Peremoha, Bayrak and Kostiantynivka; in the Sloviyansk direction - near Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Sloviyansk and Mykilske.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service reports that the Defense Forces are strengthening all sections of the border with Belarus as much as possible.

About 13,000 active and former military personnel from Belarus agreed to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that Belarus fully supports the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, but will fight only in the event of an external attack on its territory.