Occupiers Trying To Evacuate Wounded To Vilkhuvatka And Borodoyarske Districts In Kharkiv Region - AFU

In Kharkiv region, the occupiers are trying to evacuate the wounded and military equipment to the Vilkhuvatka and Borodoyarske districts due to the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The units of the Defense Forces heroically hold their positions and do not allow the enemy to advance. Our defenders successfully repelled the enemy's offensive in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Kostiantynivka, Virnopillia, Ploske, Mayorsk, Bezimenne and Kamianka," the General Staff reported.

The defense forces are also conducting a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions.

According to intelligence, some enemy units suffered significant losses.

"The occupiers are trying to evacuate wounded personnel and damaged military equipment to the areas of Vilkhuvatka and Borodoyarske settlements. Personnel of the occupying forces in civilian clothes resort to desertion and are trying to return to the territory of the Russian Federation," the authority said.

During the day, more than 15 such cases were noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 50 kilometers in 3 days as part of the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv direction.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian military can liberate Kupyansk within the next 72 hours.

The flag of Ukraine was raised over Balakliya, Kharkiv region.