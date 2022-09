There Are 3 Russian Kalibr Carriers With 24 Missiles In Black Sea

There are currently 3 Russian Kalibr carrier ships in the Black Sea. The invaders can attack Ukraine with 24 cruise missiles. This is reported by the Operational Command South.

"The enemy group of forces in the Black Sea currently consists of 19 ships and boats, including 3 surface-to-air missile carriers equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles," the military said.

Operational Command South indicated that the stormy sea may continue to release broken anchor mines to the coast.

The threat of missile strikes remains relevant. Our soldiers urged not to neglect the signals of air alert.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army previously kept five Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in the waters of the Black Sea. Also, the occupiers have at their disposal ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

We also reported that the Belarusian Gayun channel, which monitors the movement of military equipment of the Russian Federation through the territory of Belarus, warned of the intention of Russian troops to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the near future.