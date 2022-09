Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional evacuation train for September 9. It will depart from Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, to Lviv. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Train 234/233 on the route Pokrovsk - Dnipro - Lviv, according to the schedule, will depart at 04:30 p.m.

However, Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the departure and arrival times of trains may change, so it is necessary to check the current information on the company's website.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia will not raise fares for passenger transportation in 2022.

Mandatory evacuation of people from Donetsk region has begun.

Earlier, Vereshchuk said that the state is introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from unoccupied districts of Donetsk region before the start of the heating season.

On July 29, to achieve this goal, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Headquarters for the evacuation of residents of Donbas.