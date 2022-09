Zelenskyy Expresses Condolences To Royal Family And Entire United Kingdom Over Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed condolences to the British Royal Family and the entire United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

"It is with profound sadness that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we express our sincere condolences to the British Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth countries in connection with this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom died on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. Thursday, September 8, 2022. The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made," the message of Buckingham Palace said.

In connection with the death of the monarch, 10 days of mourning was declared in the country. The national flag of Britain was lowered above Buckingham Palace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, September 8, the press service of Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about the condition of Queen Elizabeth II.

The reported deterioration of Queen Elizabeth’s condition caused concern in British society.

The Queen ascended the throne in 1952 and ruled for 70 years.

The next monarch of the United Kingdom will be her eldest son - 73-year-old Prince Charles.