US Releases List Of Weapons That Will Be Transferred To Ukraine In New Package Of Assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense has published a list of weapons worth USD 675 million, which will be transferred to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This is stated in the message of the U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday, September 8.

The new aid package includes the transfer of the following weapons to Ukraine:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Four 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds;

Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARM);

100 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);

5 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

More than 5,000 anti-armor systems;

1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems;

Additional grenade launchers and small arms;

50 armored medical treatment vehicles;

Night vision devices and other field equipment.

“In addition, State Department notified Congress of our intent to make $2 billion available in long-term investments in Foreign Military Financing: $1 billion to bolster the security of Ukraine and $1 billion for 18 of Ukraine’s regional neighbors,” the statement reads.

In total, the United States has committed approximately USD 15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than USD 17.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than USD 14.5 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unscheduled visit and announced additional assistance.

On September 8, the United States announced the allocation of a new USD 675 million military aid package to Ukraine.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Defense sent Ukraine its most accurate Excalibur artillery shells with GPS guidance, which was not previously announced.