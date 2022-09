Indonesia Ready To Organize Meeting Between Zelenskyy And Putin At G20 Summit, If Both Come There

Indonesia is ready to organize a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit.

The Indonesian Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Jose Tavares, announced this to the Russian media on September 8.

"It would be great - the site is there. If they used the site, it would be great, and Indonesia is ready to assist in this matter," the Ambassador said.

Tavares added that Indonesia supports Turkey's efforts for talks that have taken place before. He believes that the site of the G20 summit is a "great opportunity" to hold talks between the leaders of the two countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who currently heads the Group of Twenty (G20), invited Zelenskyy to participate in the summit scheduled for November in Bali.

The Office of the President does not rule out that Volodymyr Zelenskyy may personally attend the G20 summit if the President of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, is there.

At the same time, only half of the countries represented in the G20 community have introduced sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.