Norway will transfer to Ukraine about 160 Hellfire missiles, launch pads and guidance units, as well as night vision devices from the warehouses of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Norway, European Pravda writes.

The missiles were originally purchased for the Coastal Ranger Commando, a Norwegian paratroopers unit, trained to operate in coastal theaters of war, acting as a marine and coastal artillery corps.

"This is the weapon that Ukraine asked for, and it will be useful in the fight against the Russian occupation forces. The missile is easy to control and it can be used against both land and sea targets," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

Norway's Armed Forces checked the condition of the missiles before they were sent. They have already been taken out of Norway. Norwegian instructors trained Ukrainian operators in the use of Hellfire.

The Hellfire system's service life is coming to an end, it was planned to be phased out of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Norway also handed over night vision equipment to Ukraine. This includes both night vision goggles and binoculars. This equipment has been replaced by newer equipment in the Norwegian Armed Forces.

"Currently, we and our allies have transferred military systems and equipment from our own stocks. In the future, we will need to work closely with the military-industrial complex to ensure the necessary supplies of military equipment to Ukraine. This will also ensure that Ukraine receives more modern and effective equipment," Bjorn Arild Gram said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon announced Ukraine's "obvious success" on the battlefield.

In addition, in Estonia, they believe that Ukraine will be able to push back the Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper in two months, and it may take several years to liberate the entire occupied territory.