The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a command post of the invaders and a warehouse with fuel over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian ground forces continue to carry out counter-battery combat tasks, disabling the command and control system and logistics support, damage to the enemy's manpower and military equipment.

"As a result of fire damage during the current day, a command post, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, an accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the areas of concentration were damaged," the General Staff said.

During the day, in order to support the actions of land groups, the air force of the Defense Forces launched more than 30 attacks on the supports and places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed two Su-25 aircraft, two helicopters (Ка-52 and Мі-24) and five UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 13 airstrikes on enemy positions per day, and missile and artillery units performed more than 370 fire missions. 108 occupiers were eliminated.