AFU Destroy Numerous Enemy Equipment And Manpower In 2 Directions With Fire Strikes - Navy

On Wednesday, September 7, Ukrainian marines and gunners launched fire attacks on Russian positions in the Donetsk and Kherson directions, destroying numerous equipment and manpower of the invaders. This is stated in the message of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the Ukrainian military managed to destroy:

2 tanks;

1 multiple launch rocket systems;

5 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers;

2 launchers;

1 radar station of the S-400anti-aircraft missile system.

"The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 13 airstrikes on enemy positions per day, and missile and artillery units performed more than 370 firing missions. 108 occupiers were eliminated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the invaders and the warehouse with fuel over the past day.

Ukrainian air defense units also destroyed two Su-25 aircraft, two helicopters (Ка-52 and Мі-24) and five UAVs.