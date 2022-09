Ukraine Will Be Able To Transport Up To 2 Million Tons Of Vegetable Oil Per Year Through Pipeline To Gdansk -

Ukraine will be able to transport up to 2 million tons of vegetable oil per year through the pipeline to Gdansk (Poland).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi, preliminary technical characteristics of the pipeline: length - 600 km, capacity - up to 2 million tons of vegetable oil per year. The pipeline should run from the Yahodyn district (Volyn region) to Gdansk.

"We have been dealing with this issue for several months - conducting an examination, consulting with businesses. The Polish side has positively received this proposal. Construction will take less time than the approval of all documents. The pipeline will be several hundred kilometers long, and along this distance we must take into account the interests of many communities and people. It worries us more than the construction itself," Solskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food signed a memorandum with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Poland regarding the construction project of a cross-border pipeline through which Ukrainian vegetable oil will be transported to the port of Gdansk.