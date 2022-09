The court arrested the products of Brocard stores and the company's bank accounts in the amount of UAH 420 million.

The Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the corporate rights of perfumery companies in the amount of UAH 881,000 were arrested.

The ultimate beneficial owner of the companies is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Products in the amount of more than 700,000 units and cash in the bank accounts of these companies in the amount of more than UAH 420 million were also arrested.

According to the investigation, officials of the company, which operates in the field of wholesale and retail trade in perfumes and cosmetics, registered tax invoices, underestimating the sales price of the goods. Then they did not reflect in the tax and financial statements of the enterprise the actual volumes of transactions for the sale of products.

In this way, they avoided paying value added tax for UAH 33 million.

In addition, the officials of the company that carried out retail sales of products formed an artificial tax credit for worthless transactions for the provision of advertising services by this business entity.

This led to an understatement of value added tax by UAH 17.8 million. In general, more than UAH 50 million did not go to the state budget.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

The ultimate beneficiary of Brocard-Ukraine LLC and Exagon LLC is Russian citizen Tatyana Volodina, owner of the Russian chain L'Etoile, which is managed by Alcor & Co. (Russia).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Brocard-Ukraine manages a national chain of stores under the Brocard brand.

The company has been present on the Ukrainian market since 1994.

The network includes about 100 stores in 26 cities of Ukraine.