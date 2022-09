AFU Destroy Over 100 Invaders And Several S-400 Installations In South

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 13 airstrikes on enemy positions in a day, and missile and artillery units performed more than 370 firing missions. 108 invaders were eliminated.

This was reported by the South Operational Command.

As a result of the coordinated work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army lost in the south:

5 tanks;

3 Grad multiple launch rocket systems;

15 units of armored vehicles;

10 howitzers and heavy artillery guns;

1 heavy mortar;

2 S-400 launchers;

1 radar for S-300;

2 enemy ammunition depots in Mykolaiv district.

In the Black Sea, the ship group of enemy forces consists of more than a dozen ships and boats. On combat duty there are 2 missile carriers in readiness for the launch of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 5, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 350 to 50,150 killed, equipment - by 1 helicopter, 22 artillery systems and 9 drones.

Meanwhile, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for September 6 increased by 460 to 50,610 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 plane, 1 helicopter and 20 tanks last day.