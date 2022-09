The Cabinet of Ministers has established a basic standard for deducting 80% of PrivatBank’s profit for 2021 for the payment of dividends to the state budget.

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The annual report of the PrivatBank commercial bank joint-stock company for 2021 has been approved. The 80% of net profit of the Bank for 2021 in the amount of UAH 28,040.33 million was approved for the payment of dividends to the state budget," he wrote.

Earlier, PrivatBank, by decision of the government, transferred UAH 28 billion in annual dividends to the state budget in advance in early March, after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in accordance with the preliminary results of the bank's financial and economic activities in 2021, the net profit of the financial institution amounted to UAH 35 billion.

Razvan Munteanu, Deputy Chairman of the PrivatBank Management Board for Business Development, decided to continue his career path outside the bank from September 14, 2022.