The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has retained the discount rate at the level of 25%.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Inflation continues to grow, but somewhat slower than the National Bank predicted.

In July, inflation accelerated to 22.2% in annual terms.

According to preliminary estimates of the National Bank, in August it reached about 23%.

Price dynamics were generally more restrained than the National Bank had predicted.

This is primarily due to a faster-than-expected decrease in the cost of fuel as a result of lower oil prices on world markets and the improvement of domestic logistics.

The prices of certain vegetables also rose at a slower pace than expected, thanks in particular to a seasonal increase in supply, primarily from households.

Despite this, inflationary pressure remains significant.

The effects of the war, in particular the destruction of production and logistics, continue to have a decisive influence on the prices of almost the entire consumer set of goods and services.

Worsening inflationary expectations are also putting upward pressure on prices.

This, in particular, is reflected in a fairly high demand for goods of long-term use and for foreign currency.

The July correction of the official exchange rate of the hryvnia, due to the need to preserve the stability of the economy and the financial system in the longer term, had an additional contribution to the inflationary development.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 28, 2016, the NBU reduced the discount rate from 15% to 14%, and in December 2016 and January 2017 it kept it at the level of 14%, in April 2017 it reduced it to 13%, in May 2017 it reduced it to 12.5%, in October - increased to 13.5%, in December 2017 - to 14.5%, in January - to 16%, in March 2018 - to 17%, in July 2018 - to 17.5%, in September 2018 - to 18%, in April 2019 - reduced to 17.5%, in July 2019 - to 17%, in September 2019 - to 16.5%, in October 2019 - to 15.5%, in December 2019 - to 13.5%, in January 2020 - to 11%, in March - to 10%, in April - to 8%, in June - to 6%, in March 2021 - increased to 6.5%, in April 2021 - to 7.5%, in July - to 8%, in September - to 8.5%, in December - to 9%, in January 2022 - by 1 p.p. to 10%, in June 2022 - by 15 p.p. to 25%.