5 More Ships With Food Leave Ukrainian Ports In Morning

On Thursday, September 8, five more ships with food came out of Ukrainian ports as part of the "grain corridor." This is stated in the message of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye on Twitter.

It is reported that the shipment of grain is currently ongoing according to the plan.

"Grain shipment continues as planned. As of this morning, 5 more ships have left Ukrainian ports," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 7, food shipments continued from Ukrainian ports within the framework of the "grain corridor." Four more vessels with grain went to sea.

On Tuesday, September 6, another caravan with Ukrainian food left the Odesa ports to be sent along the "grain corridor."

On August 30, six ships at once departed from the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports, carrying 183,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products.