The Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of coking coal.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This decision was made in order to ensure proper preparation and completion of the heating season, in particular, the accumulation of sufficient fuel reserves for thermal generation. As well as to prevent abuse and manipulation of the quality of coal, which can be used for the operation of thermal generation during the heating season, and instead, it was destined for export," the statement reads.

The message states that state standards allow the use of coking coal as part of fuel mixtures for TPPs, CHPPs and boiler houses.

Thus, according to the notification, coking coal can be considered as a component of the fuel balance for thermal generation in preparation for the autumn-winter period 2022/23.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 10, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of liquid fuel (fuel oil), anthracite coal, and natural gas of Ukrainian origin.