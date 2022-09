U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv with an unscheduled visit and announced additional assistance.

"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday, as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia," the publication reports.

According to the AP, during meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Blinken said that the Biden administration will provide USD 2 billion in long-term Foreign Military Financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, that are "most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."

The above amount will come on top of the USD 675 million worth package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced earlier Thursday at a conference in Ramstein, Germany.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, the United States also announced the allocation of a new USD 675 million military aid package to Ukraine.