Russians Shelled One Of Kharkiv's Districts. There Are Killed And Injured

On the morning of September 8, the Russian occupiers shelled the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. It is previously known about two killed and five injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

He urged residents of Kharkiv to stay in shelters.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, confirmed that there was shelling in Kharkiv. He added that Russian troops also shelled the Industrialnyi district, a Russian projectile hit the administrative building.

Two men, aged 21 and 65, were killed. 4 more civilians were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, September 8, the Russian occupiers shelled Sumy region. 21 hitting were recorded in the Yunakivska community. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling. Information about the destruction is currently being clarified.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 13 airstrikes on enemy positions during the day, and missile and artillery units carried out more than 370 fire missions. 108 occupiers were liquidated.

On the night of September 8, the Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopolskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region 4 times with Grad rocket launchers.

In Sloviyansk, Donetsk region, the bodies of 3 killed people were pulled out from under the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Russian shelling on September 7.