USA Will Allocate New Package Of Military Aid To Ukraine Worth USD 675 Million

The United States of America will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth USD675 million.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The U.S. will allocate a new package of "military aid" to Ukraine worth USD 675 million, the Pentagon reports," he wrote.

The head of the Office did not provide other details of the expected package.

However, as European Pravda writes, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, opening the Ramstein-style meeting in Germany, said that the new package includes more high-accurate GMLRS shells for HIMARS, 105-mm howitzers, artillery ammunition, HARM anti-radar missiles, Humvees vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms and more.

The publication reports that, according to the media, the Pentagon is preparing a detailed analysis and developing a plan to support the Ukrainian army in the medium and long term, including after the end of the war with Russia.

The U.S. assessment and initial plans could be discussed during a meeting with allied counterparts in Germany on Thursday.

The analysis will include an initial consideration of Ukraine's needs for a modernized air force and helicopters to support highly mobile ground forces, officials said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon sent Ukraine its most accurate Excalibur artillery shells with GPS guidance, which was not announced before.