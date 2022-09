Image obtained by the Gaofen-7 Earth observation satellite shows a view of Huludao City in northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua.

China has established a satellite observation alliance for sustainable development, aiming to give full play to the advantages and potential of Earth observation from space. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The huge quantity of data obtained through the observation of Earth from space is of great significance for the monitoring and evaluation of sustainable development goals, as well as related scientific research", – according to Guo Huadong, director of the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS).

The alliance is a non-profit and academic group working on scientific research and technological innovation. It can provide data services and sci-tech support for the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It was jointly initiated by several institutions, including CBAS, the Satellite Application Center for Ecology and Environment under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the China Center for Resources Satellite Data and Application.