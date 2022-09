Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Raphael Grossi said that he expects to discuss the plan to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Ukraine and the Russian Federation no later than in two weeks.

These Grossi’s words were quoted by La Repubblica.

Grossi said that he maintains contacts with both parties. The IAEA intends to offer the Russian Federation and Ukraine to conclude an agreement on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The idea is to ask the Russians and the Ukrainians whether they agree that the NPP should not be attacked. And we will offer to conclude a simple agreement on the protection of the plant. Despite the statements, I saw interest from both sides. They definitely did not say no. I think, we will meet to work out a plan within 10 days, two weeks at the most," he said.

The head of the IAEA explained that it is about the protection of the plant along the perimeter of its territory, and not the demilitarization of its entire zone.

"Demilitarization is a more difficult and ambitious task. I am authorized to speak only about the safety of the nuclear facilities themselves. Demilitarization is impossible, it must be discussed at the highest level, it is not within the competence of the IAEA," Grossi added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, according to ISW, Putin may use the IAEA report on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to try to organize Minsk-3.

Meanwhile, the IAEA has confirmed that Russia has placed its military equipment directly in the engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.