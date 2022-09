On September 5, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine created an operational headquarters to ensure the monitoring of enterprises' going through of the fuel and energy complex for the autumn-winter period (OZP) of 2022/2023.

That follows from a statement by the ministry, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the operational headquarters was created with the aim of ensuring constant monitoring of the main indicators of the operation of electric power, nuclear, coal, and oil and gas complexes during the passage of the emergency response; operational determination of risks and threats of violation of the security of the supply of electric energy to consumers in the event of a possible shortage of fuel and energy resources and/or available generating capacities and the development of appropriate solutions for an operational response.

"The Ministry of Energy continues to actively prepare for the heating season, the creation of an operational headquarters is one of the integral components of the process. This year, in view of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, we are working out various scenarios for passing the heating season, the preparations are very serious," said First Deputy Minister of Energy Yurii Vlasenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the end of August, gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) amounted to 13 billion cubic meters.

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed Naftogaz to ensure the accumulation of 19 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF before the beginning of the heating season.

As of April 9, gas reserves in underground storages decreased by 41.8%, or by 6.4 billion cubic meters, up to 9.1 billion cubic meters compared to data on the same date last year (15.58 billion cubic meters).