2023 State Budget will provide for UAH 1 trillion for security and defense and indexation of pensions – Zelens

The state budget for 2023 will provide for more than a trillion hryvnias for security and defense and indexation of pensions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video address on August 7, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday, he held a meeting with government officials regarding the draft budget for next year.

"It is clear that this will be the budget of a country at war. Government officials will present the parameters of the project, but I will now note some important points - politically important points. First. More than a trillion hryvnias will be directed to the security and defense sector next year. This will be the number one priority. Second. Social obligations must be fully ensured. In particular, I want Ukrainian pensioners to hear me: the government is tasked next year, just like this year, to ensure indexation of pensions for all our pensioners," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that in order to ensure financial and social stability, it is necessary to reduce as much as possible all non-critical expenditures of the state, all that does not help defense, economic development of the country, social and cultural provision of Ukrainians.

"Accordingly, the government should present a program to reduce expenditures on state enterprises, on the apparatus, on institutions that do not meet the needs of this special time. I expect proposals from government officials," the President said.

He noted that in order to activate economic relations in 2023, the "5-7-9%" lending program will be preserved, as well as other programs and solutions that should help businesses work, save jobs, and attract new employees.

Zelenskyy also announced that in 2023, a special recovery fund will be created, which will be filled, in particular, at the expense of confiscated Russian assets.

He added that he expects the government to submit the draft budget to the Verkhovna Rada on time, as required by law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to create a Fund for the operational recovery of the country within the state budget for 2023.

The Cabinet of Ministers has started preparing the wartime state budget for 2023.

According to the budget legislation, the Cabinet of Ministers must submit the next year's state budget to the Verkhovna Rada for approval by September 15 of the current year.