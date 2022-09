A plane of SF Airlines Co., Ltd. takes off at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Mao Siqian.

SF Airlines, China's largest air-cargo carrier, has expanded the size of its all-cargo freighter fleet to 75, said the cargo carrier. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The latest member of the SF Airlines fleet, a Boeing 767-300 widebody freighter, has already started commercial operation on the Beijing-Shenzhen route, said SF Airlines.

It is a new move to strengthen the airline's capabilities to serve the air-cargo peak season of the upcoming Holidays.

The cargo carrier has added up to seven freighters to its fleet this year.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express.

SF Airlines is endeavoring to maintain the stable operation of the air cargo services during peak seasons, and commits to continuously strengthening capabilities to better serve demands from the air-logistics sector, said SF Airlines.