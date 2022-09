To radically change the situation on the front, Ukraine should impose several simultaneous counterstrikes in 2023. This is stated in an article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and First Deputy Chairman of the Rada Security Committee, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, published in Ukrinform on Wednesday, September 7.

Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi noted that in order to create a turning point in the 2023 campaign, Ukraine must conduct operations or a series of operations to seize the peninsula. The generals believe that, given the future prospects, after 2023, it is possible to talk only about a new stage of confrontation with other source data and prospects, but this is an ongoing conflict, loss of lives, waste of resources and an uncertain end result.

"The only way to radically change the strategic situation, undoubtedly, is to apply several consecutive and, ideally, simultaneous counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the 2023 campaign. It is superfluous to emphasize separately their purely military, as well as political and informational values. At the same time, the issue of their organization and implementation requires more attention," the material says.

The generals also emphasized that the duration of the war is already measured in months, and now there is every reason to believe that this time account will cross the 2022 calendar limits. In 2023, for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation will probably be a complex combination of the actual position of the contact line, the available resources and a set of combat-ready troops, and, obviously, the enemy holding a strategic initiative, Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi believe. In their opinion, the prospects of the 2023 military campaign should be considered given such a complex and ambiguous combination of factors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi warned that Russia did not exclude from its intentions an attempt to capture Kyiv and re-attack from the territory of Belarus.

On September 7, Zaluzhnyi confirmed that it was the Armed Forces of Ukraine that launched missile attacks on military facilities of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the resistance of the local population do not allow Russian occupiers to simulate the so-called "referendum" in temporarily occupied territories.