The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, suggested that the Russian occupation army could use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

This is stated in an article by Zaluzhnyi and the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Security, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, which was published by Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the article, Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi reflect on the cooperation between Ukraine and its partners on the supply of weapons and other military assets necessary to confront Russia.

The first factor that the generals believe affects the speed of decision-making and the amount of assistance is that the West still does not understand the actual scale of the war.

It is noted that despite the enormous amount of information that is publicly available and instantly distributed in the media and social networks, it is difficult for the modern generation to imagine hostilities in the style of World War II.

The second factor is the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian army.

"The fighting on the territory of Ukraine has already demonstrated how much the Russian Federation neglects world nuclear security issues even in a war using conventional means," the text of the article says.

It concerns the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP captured by the Russians. The invaders turned the station into a military base, and its territory is used for shelling Ukrainian cities and villages on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi believe that nuclear strikes on the territory of Ukraine are unlikely to break the will of Ukrainians to resist.

At the same time, the danger that the whole of Europe will face should not be considered impossible.

"The possibility of direct involvement of leading countries in a "limited" nuclear conflict, which is directly viewed by the prospect of World War III, cannot also be completely ruled out," the article says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world should be ready for Russia to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

We also wrote that in early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the condition for the use of nuclear weapons.

At the same time, the former commander of U.S. troops in Europe, General Ben Hodges, suggested that Western countries would have to go to war with the Russian Federation if Putin decided to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine.