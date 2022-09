NACB And SACPO Inform MP Trukhin About Suspicion Of Attempt To Bribe Patrolmen After Accident Involving Him

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) have informed Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) about the suspicion of an attempt to bribe patrol police officers after a traffic accident with his participation in Kyiv.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the SACPO.

On September 7, the SACPO, on behalf of the head of the SACPO, reported the suspicion to Trukhin in an attempt to bribe patrol police officers after an accident with his participation.

In August 2021, the MP became a participant in an accident, as a result of which 6 people were injured.

Earlier, a video was released that was shot by a police camera after an accident involving Trukhin.

In the video, the MP addressed the law enforcement officer with the words: "Let me go quietly into the forest."

Trukhin also offered patrol police officers an unlawful benefit in the form of cash in the amount of UAH 150,000 (at the same time, he did not note in which currency) for leaving the accident site unhindered.

According to Trukhin, these funds were in the car in which he was traveling.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, NACB detectives collected enough evidence to inform him about the suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of the article provides for a maximum sentence of up to 4 years in prison.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv found guilty and fined UAH 850 Viktor Sklema, who took the blame for a traffic accident involving MP Trukhin in Kyiv.

In February 2022, the NACB received a video of a conversation between police and Trukhin after an accident involving him.

The State Bureau of Investigation stated that the investigators of the bureau examined data from all video cameras located on the way from Poltava to Kyiv, and found that MP Trukhin was not driving an Audi car.

At the time of the accident in the Audi A-8 car was Trukhin and two other men - Fakhraddin Mukhtarov and Viktor Sklema.

According to Ukrainian News Agency law enforcement sources, Trukhin was driving a car during the accident.