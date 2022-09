Explosions at the Saky airfield and other military facilities of the Russian army in the occupied Crimea occurred as a result of successful missile strikes carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in an article by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Security, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, which was published by Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In one section of the article, Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi argue that one of the main tasks for the Ukrainian army is to influence the "real center of gravity" of Russia in this war.

"It lies in its "distant"- in the understanding of most Russians - character. Because of this distance, citizens of the Russian Federation do not so painfully perceive losses, failures, and most importantly - the cost of this war in all its understanding. A convincing example of the correctness of this approach this year is the successful efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to physically transfer hostilities to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. We are talking about a series of successful missile attacks on the enemy's Crimean airbases, first of all - at the Saky airfield," the article notes.

Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi note that in 2023 the Armed Forces of Ukraine should make as many Russians as possible feel the cost of this war, despite their physical distance from their goals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi believes that the Russian occupiers have very real prospects of capturing Mykolaiv and Odesa, and also admits that the enemy can return to the plan to capture Kyiv.