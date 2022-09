The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi believes that the Russian occupiers have very real prospects of capturing Mykolaiv and Odesa.

This is stated in the article by Zaluzhnyi and the first deputy chairman of the Rada Committee on Security, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, which was published by Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the one hand, very real prospects for capturing Mykolaiv and Odesa. On the other hand, the creation of a threatening direction towards Kryvyi Rih, and in the future - threats to the central and western regions of Ukraine. We will not consciously turn to the conditions under which the Russian Federation will be forced to implement such a likely plan. At the same time, we will not reject the full range of related strategic and even global problems for the Russian Federation. We can mention both international isolation and partial economic pressure in the form of international sanctions, difficulties with general mobilization and lack of modern weapons and equipment, which will be only sharper over time," Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi note.

They believe that in addition to purely military, this nature of strategic actions in the East and South of Ukraine will bring additional political and economic dividends to the Russian Federation.

Among them are ensuring the security of the self-proclaimed republics and the logical, albeit belated, completion of the so-called "special operation," making it impossible for Ukraine to access the Black Sea, control over the key element of the country's energy system - the South Ukraine NPP, etc.

"Certain operational prospects for the enemy are visible in the Izium and Bakhmut directions. The probable ultimate goal of such actions may be to reach the administrative border of Donetsk region. The prospect of advancing in the Zaporizhzhia direction may look even more attractive for the enemy. It provides further action to the north and create a direct threat of seizing Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipro, which in turn will lead to the loss of control by the Ukrainian side over a large part of Left Bank Ukraine... but the most opportunities are opened by further advance in the Pivdennyi Buh direction from the operational bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnieper River. Success in the South, provided it is used quickly and correctly, can have a double effect," the authors of the article emphasize.

