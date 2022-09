Russia did not exclude from its intentions an attempt to capture Kyiv and re-advance from the territory of Belarus. This is stated in the article of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the first deputy chairman of the Rada Security Committee, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, which was published by Ukrinform.

Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi considered the possibilities of a Russian offensive on the capital and the use of Belarus for the accumulation of troops and the deployment of hostilities. Security forces believe that it is impossible to reject such intentions of the aggressor, as well as plans for an attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"The prospect of advancing in the Zaporizhzhia direction may look even more attractive for the enemy. It provides further action to the north and creation of a direct threat to seizing Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipro, which, in turn, will lead to the loss of control over a significant part of Left Bank Ukraine by the Ukrainian side. Not excluded from the agenda is the return to the plan to capture Kyiv and the threat of re-deployment of hostilities from the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the material says.

In the article, Zaluzhnyi and Zabrodskyi note that the most opportunities for the occupiers are opened by the further advance in the Pivdennyi Buh direction from the operational bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnieper River, because if successful, the prospects of seizing Mykolaiv and Odesa, creating a threatening direction towards Kryvyi Rih, and in the future - threats to the central and western regions of Ukraine are very real.

If successful in the East and South of Ukraine, the Russian Federation will gain control over the key element of the country's energy system - the South Ukraine NPP, and will also block Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

