The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed for a 2-month delay from mobilization of employees of state institutions and enterprises.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers provided for the possibility of extending for two months the current deferrals from conscription for persons liable for military service during mobilization and for wartime. The government approved the corresponding decision initiated by the Ministry of Economy at a meeting on September 7. We are talking about deferrals provided by decisions of the Ministry of Economy in March-April, which expire in September-October this year. The decision to extend the delay for up to two months can be made by the Ministry of Economy only once," the Ministry said.

First Vice-Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted that in September and October the deadlines for deferrals granted to thousands of specialists after the start of large-scale Russian aggression, which may threaten the stable operation of the state and economic sectors, expire.

"Today's decision of the government allows ensuring the sustainable and effective work of state authorities, local self-government, enterprises and organizations that are now working for the victory in the rear," she said.

The government decision also provides that the extract from the order of the Ministry of Economy on the postponement of conscription of аn employee liable for military service can be provided and validated by the enterprise, institution or organization where he works. This expands the provisions of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "Some Issues of Reservation of Those Liable for Military Service under the Legal Regime of Martial Law" of March 3 No. 194, under which only state authorities had appropriate powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to expand the list of conditions under which employees of state institutions and enterprises liable for military service can receive a reprieve from conscription during mobilization by booking them.