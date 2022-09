In Russian Rostov-on-Don, a billboard appeared announcing the recruitment into Wagner, a private military company (PMC) participating in the war against Ukraine. Previously, leaflets of similar content had already appeared on the streets of the city.

This was reported by the Zona Kavkazu (Zone of the Caucasus) Telegram channel.

The banner reads "Homeland, Honor, Courage, Wagner." Below these words are the address of the militant website, as well as the phone number by which one can make an appointment for an interview.

The channel also posted a photo of a billboard with a banner.

It is noted that at the end of August, leaflets appeared on the streets of Rostov-on-Don calling to join the Wagner PMC.

The Russian publication The Insider decided to call the number indicated in the announcement to find out about the details of admission to the PMC.

The first journalist of the publication introduced himself as a 22-year-old student without military experience. In response, he was told that in this case it is necessary to conclude a contract directly with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, since they take only people 24 years old and up into the ranks of the PMC.

Another journalist on the call identified himself as a man born in 1990 who allegedly once served in the military.

He was offered wages of RUB 240,000 per month, as well as various types of surcharges and bonuses.

The journalist of the publication was offered to send passport data to this number in the Telegram messenger and wait for an answer.

It is worth noting that in Russia there is a criminal article (Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) for recruiting mercenaries and their participation in armed conflicts and hostilities. The sanctions of the article provide for imprisonment for up to 18 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that Wagner is the only PMC that Russia has attracted to participate in the war against Ukraine.

We also reported that on August 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Wagner PMC in the temporarily occupied Popasna in Luhansk region.

According to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, as a result of the strike, the Wagnerites could lose about a hundred of their fighters.