No Restrictions For Foreign Travel Of Women On Military Records - Servant Of The People

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction) has said that there are no restrictions on women going abroad and no restrictions are expected.

This is stated in the report of the press service of the Servant of the People party with reference to Zavitnevych, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the general rule, persons liable for military service are forbidden to leave the country without permission in wartime. Persons liable for military service during martial law can only go abroad under certain conditions, in particular under family circumstances, if they study abroad, etc. But as of now, there is no decision on the restriction on exit for women," the parliamentarian said.

Also, according to the report, such restrictions are not foreseen in the future.

On September 4, Volodymyr Smilka, a lawyer at the Ministry of Defense, said that the same restrictions apply to women liable for military service as to men, in particular, they cannot travel abroad during martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense postponed the introduction of military registration of women for one year - until October 1, 2023.