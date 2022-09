The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to allocate EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The situation in Ukraine requires our full support. Today the European Commission proposes an additional EUR 5 billion in macro-financial assistance for the country.

According to her, this loan complements the EUR 10 billion that the European Union has already provided to Ukraine in the form of financial, humanitarian and military assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President stated that Germany is blocking the provision of EUR 8 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union.

In early August, the European Union sent EUR 1 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine - part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war totaling EUR 9 billion.

These funds will help in financing priority budget needs.