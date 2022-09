In connection with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, Russian commanders faced a dilemma: deploy operational reserves to support their offensive in the Donbas or defend Ukrainian forces in the south.

This is stated in the latest intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

"Over the last 24 hours, heavy fighting has taken place on three fronts: in the north, near Kharkiv; in the east in the Donbas; and in the south in Kherson Oblast. Russia’s planned main effort is probably an advance on Bakhmut in the Donbas, but commanders face a dilemma of whether to deploy operational reserves to support this offensive, or to defend against continued Ukrainian advances in the south,” the British intelligence reports.

The British intelligence believes that numerous simultaneous threats scattered over 500 km will test Russia's ability to coordinate the operational plan and redistribute resources among several groups of forces.

At the same time, it is claimed that at the beginning of the war, Russia's inability to do this was one of the main reasons for the poor performance of its armed forces.

