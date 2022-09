There Will Be No Quick Victory Over Aggressor, But War Will Not Drag On For Years - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has said that Ukrainians should not count on a quick victory over the Russian aggressor, but he is convinced that the war will not last for years.

He said this in an interview with LB.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like to disagree that we will be fighting this aggressor for years. I'm more optimistic in this case, I have my prediction of how this should end. I'm very cautious about it. I say that one - it won't be an easy war, two - victory will be ours, three - there won't be a quick victory, but it's definitely not years," he said.

At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council stressed that Ukraine should make sure that after this war Russia does not want to attack anyone again.

"We must make sure that after our victory they have no desire at all, no teeth in the mouth to bite someone, not only us. And we will definitely do this with you, then we will be calmer," Danilov assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers it possible that Ukraine will win the war with Russian invaders before the end of this year.