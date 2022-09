The Armed Forces of Ukraine have every chance to push the Russian invaders back to the February 23 position by the end of 2022. The return of Crimea is already possible in 2023.

That follows from a statement by former commander of U.S. forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, in an interview with Channel 24.

He expressed his confidence that Russians do not have the will to further fight, they do not join the army, the Kremlin is looking for reserves in North Korea, Africa, and Syria, even in prisons to force someone to fight in the miserable Russian army.

He adds that Russian people do not want to become part of it. All this suggests that the Russians are vulnerable and exhausted.

Ben Hodges noted that the Russians "will fall apart" if a number of important factors come together:

preservation of unity,

providing Ukraine with everything necessary,

if everyone continues to talk about the need for Ukraine to win and help it achieve it.

