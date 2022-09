The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed six enemy control points, two crossings and eight warehouses with ammunition last day.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to carry out the tasks of fire damage to manpower and combat equipment, counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support.

"Six enemy control points, in particular those of the corps level, were damaged by fire. Three objects of concentration of the occupiers' manpower were destroyed. Nine anti-aircraft defense units fell into the affected area. The results are being verified. At the same time, radio-electronic reconnaissance and combat equipment, communication stations, cable, pontoon and ferry crossings, eight ammunition depots of different levels were destroyed," the department notes.

According to the General Staff, this significantly reduced the enemy's ability to conduct offensive operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and destroyed more than 80 invaders in the southern direction.

The AFU managed to gain an advantage in the districts of Dariyivka and Hola Prystan in Kherson region: there they managed to take the crossings under fire control.