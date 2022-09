Private military companies of the Russian Federation, operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine, suffer significant losses in manpower - up to 40% in wounded and killed.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the bodies of many of the dead have not been identified and are considered missing.

"Private military companies operating in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular in the settlement of Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region, are suffering significant losses. Some units have more than 40% of seriously wounded and killed. The bodies of many of the dead have not been identified and are considered missing," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops on September 5 rose by 350 to 50,150 in killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed one helicopter, 22 artillery systems, and 9 drones last day.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian aviation carried out more than 30 strikes per day to destroy the personnel and equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed four warehouses and one enemy K-52 helicopter.