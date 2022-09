China has established a cold resource innovation center in Genhe City of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to boost the industrialization of the resource, the Science and Technology Daily reported. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The innovation center will focus on research fields such as extreme cold tests, engineering disasters and safety, permafrost, ecological protection in north China's Greater Hinggan Mountains, and value transformation of ecology products of cold resources", – according to Gao Zhiqiang, an official of Genhe City.

The city has abundant cold resources, cold energy, and cold environment. It experienced extreme temperatures in winter, down to minus 58°C.

Genhe will witness the cold test flight missions of seven types of helicopters this winter, according to the report. Before 2025, more than 20 aircraft in 18 categories are scheduled to conduct test flights in Genhe City.